Savior LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 893,595 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 1,088,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,939. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $40.81.

