Savior LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 0.1% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after buying an additional 416,628 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after buying an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,757,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the period.

PAVE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 627,348 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

