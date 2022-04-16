Savior LLC Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 711,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,247. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

