Savior LLC Has $11.93 Million Stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)

Savior LLC grew its position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,196 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Savior LLC owned 4.82% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period.

Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 17,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

