Savior LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savior LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.23. 2,182,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

