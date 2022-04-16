Savior LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Savior LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 694,471 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.96. 2,291,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $98.87 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.