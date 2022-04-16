Savior LLC Has $69,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,003. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

