Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBGSY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 287,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($163.04) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($195.65) to €175.00 ($190.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

