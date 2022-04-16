Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) to Issue GBX 1.90 Dividend

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SOI opened at GBX 270 ($3.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.28. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 251 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of £710.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19.

In other Schroder Oriental Income Fund news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £7,798.80 ($10,162.63).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

