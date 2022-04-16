Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Insider Buys £830.56 in Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) insider Lorraine Baldry purchased 1,432 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £830.56 ($1,082.30).

Shares of LON:SREI opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.17. The firm has a market cap of £294.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 60.29 ($0.79). The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

