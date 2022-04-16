Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,599,000 after buying an additional 309,423 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 792,002 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 107,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

