Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $49.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77.

