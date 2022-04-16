Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. 2,332,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,581. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.