Scotiabank Raises Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from GBX 1,600 ($20.85) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Barclays upgraded Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,950 ($25.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.94)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,433.22.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

