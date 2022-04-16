Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$63.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0981 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Teck Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.