Scotiabank Trims Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.