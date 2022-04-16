SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $3.26. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 234,112 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

