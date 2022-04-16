Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.42. 450,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. Sealed Air has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.