Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,609. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.