SelfKey Hits Market Cap of $43.87 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $43.87 million and $19.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00105499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.