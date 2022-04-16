Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.00.

SRE opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $172.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

