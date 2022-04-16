Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 227,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $512,292.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.