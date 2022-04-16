Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

