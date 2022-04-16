Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 13,057 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. 711,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

