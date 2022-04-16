Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameren by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameren by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,427,000 after buying an additional 270,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2,538.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 227,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 60.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 584,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 220,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $97.61.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

