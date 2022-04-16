Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

