Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,541 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

