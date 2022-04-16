Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,625 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $56.42.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.