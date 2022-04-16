Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,625 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $56.42.

