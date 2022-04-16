Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54,124 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.