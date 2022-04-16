Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 172,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after buying an additional 120,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

