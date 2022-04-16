Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sonos by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,858. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.