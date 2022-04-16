Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $201.51 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.52 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.