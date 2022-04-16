Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.75. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

