Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,954 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

