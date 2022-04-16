Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of CLF opened at $30.84 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

