Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Rises By 57.3%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,410,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the March 15th total of 47,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $106,931,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,910,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 567,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 248,552 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,423,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,679,616. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

