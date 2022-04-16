Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Rises By 86.4%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

