Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Drops By 66.0%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CLLXF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Callinex Mines has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

