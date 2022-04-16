Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 130.8%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CHGCY opened at $16.82 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

