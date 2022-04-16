Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expands By 98.4%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 28,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

CWCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

