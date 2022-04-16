Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Drops By 41.4%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 517,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.96. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSS by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DSS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DSS by 3,868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 354,440 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DSS in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, banking, lending, and finance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Premier Packaging, Investment Bank, BioHealth Group, Securities and Fintech Group, and Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group.

