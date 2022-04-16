Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Drops By 52.9%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Farmmi stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,308,034. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.