Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Declines By 55.4%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFLWF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.
Fire & Flower Company Profile (Get Rating)
