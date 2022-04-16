Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Declines By 55.4%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFLWF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

