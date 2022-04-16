Short Interest in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Rises By 75.0%

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FSSI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 3,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,439. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Company Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

