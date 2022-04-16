Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Drops By 44.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $$27.89 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. Konecranes has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $34.55.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

