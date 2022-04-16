Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Decreases By 43.0%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
KKPNY remained flat at $$3.84 during trading on Friday. 9,382,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.89.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.