Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Declines By 39.0%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LXXGF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.17. 51,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,079. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.29. LexaGene has a 1 year low of 0.14 and a 1 year high of 0.68.

Get LexaGene alerts:

LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.