Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Drops By 33.0%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LMRMF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

