Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Drops By 33.0%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
LMRMF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Lomiko Metals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lomiko Metals (LMRMF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.