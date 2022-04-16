Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Grows By 95.5%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LOWLF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.36. 57,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,067. Lowell Farms has a 1-year low of 0.23 and a 1-year high of 1.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lowell Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

