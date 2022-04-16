Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Increases By 92.6%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MACE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 72,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

About Mace Security International (Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.