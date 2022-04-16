Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Increases By 92.6%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MACE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 72,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55.
